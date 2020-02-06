The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Vernon Cleaves
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Wallingford , IL
1931 - 2020
Vernon K. Cleaves Obituary
Vernon K. Cleaves of Wallingford passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Easton, Maine on July 25, 1931, the son of the late Almon and Neva "Shirley" Cleaves.

Vern was a Vocational Agriculture teacher at Sherman Mills High School in Sherman Mills, Maine from 1953-1960. He was the Director of the Vo-Ag program at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford from 1960 until his retirement in 1990. Vern was passionate about farming and teaching younger generations. He inspired countless students to pursue fields in agriculture.

He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Wallingford. He served as an usher, a Deacon and a Trustee. Vern was a member of the Molunkus Lodge in Sherman Mills and Compass Lodge #9 in Wallingford. He joined the Sphinx Shriners in 1981, becoming Potentate in 1997. He was also the Secretary for the Valley of New Haven and belonged to numerous organizations within the Scottish Rite and York Bodies. He was passionate about the work the organizations did serving sick children and others in need.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patsy Cleaves and a daughter Madeline Hendricks. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Vernon Ellis Cleaves. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Janet Cleaves; grandchildren - Jennifer Farina (Antonio), Michael Shaw (Brenda), Kelly Lyn Sheppard (Kelly) and Randall Vernon (Kym) and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James Cleaves and his wife Lorraine, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Melvin Cleaves. His humor, wisdom and kindness will be missed by all.

Calling hours will be 4-8 on Friday, February 7, at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. A funeral service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Wallingford at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or Masonic Charity Foundations PO BOX 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
