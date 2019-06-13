Veronica "Ronnie" "Sweets" Pellegrino died peacefully Monday June 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. Until the very end, she was positive, courageous, and had her well known sense of humor. She was born in Lupka, Czechoslovakia on October 7, 1940, the daughter of Julia (Glemba) Antol and the late John Antol.



Besides her husband, James, and her mother, Julia, 99, she will be lovingly missed by her three children; Linda Barmore and her husband Michael, Jeffrey Pellegrino and his wife Gina and James J. Pellegrino and his wife Silvana. Ronnie also leaves behind eight grandchildren; Stephen, Alexandra and Samantha Barmore, and Jeffrey, James, Juliann, Eric and Ryan Pellegrino, her niece, Kim Antol and her husband, Jerry, and her nephew Mike Antol. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Antol and his wife Jackie.



Ronnie lived an exciting, happy social life with her many friends and family. She also loved to travel, which she did extensively again with family and friends, in the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Europe, specifically Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Ireland, and her many cruises to the Caribbean as well.



She loved hosting parties and entertaining by the family pool, making delicious Italian dinners on Sunday's for the family, creatively home decorating, shopping with the "girls", doing charity and volunteer work. But most of all, Ronnie absolutely adored being with her eight grandchildren, baby sitting, teaching, playing, listening, inside or out, home or away. Watching them compete at all their athletic events, being at their scholastic and other activities, from grade school to college, made her so proud and were very special to Ronnie.



Ronnie's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 11am on Saturday morning June 15, 2019 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. A brief funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum on 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to , 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 or the Meriden Humane Society 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450.



Special caregiving thanks go to Dr. Gerard Fumo and his staff at HHC Oncology, Masters in Home Care Nursing Staff and HHC Hospice. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary