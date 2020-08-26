Victor I. Moraru, 20, of Meriden, the beloved son of Ion Moraru and Ioana Barac; and brother of Mia Moraru, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Victor was a 2018 graduate of Francis T. Maloney High School and was currently attending UCONN.
Victor's family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, August 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St. Meriden. (masks and social distancing will be required) For a complete obituary or expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com