1/1
Victor I. Moraru
4/4/2000 - 8/24/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor I. Moraru, 20, of Meriden, the beloved son of Ion Moraru and Ioana Barac; and brother of Mia Moraru, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Victor was a 2018 graduate of Francis T. Maloney High School and was currently attending UCONN.

Victor's family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, August 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St. Meriden. (masks and social distancing will be required) For a complete obituary or expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved