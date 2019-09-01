The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus
109 Goodwill Ave.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Victor Del Favero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor M. Del Favero


1942 - 2019
Victor M. Del Favero Obituary
Victor M. Del Favero, 76, beloved husband of the late Dorothy Ann Del Favero (Guccione), passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Victor was born in Meriden in 1942, the youngest son of the late Victor and Julia (Hyde) Del Favero. He worked for many years at Raymond Engineering and for the past 18 years he was employed by the city of Meriden as a school crossing guard at Israel Putnam School.

He is survived by his six siblings - Dolores Leary (Jack), Maryann Maselli (Peter), Richard Del Favero (Barbara), Sheila Leighton (Richard), Robert Del Favero (Sheila), and Jean Serey (Patrick). He is also survived by his special cousin, Paul Erardi; several nieces and nephews; his special friend, Jocelyn Spivey; and his beloved cat, Eileen.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450, on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
