The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Victor Padilla
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Padilla Jr.


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Padilla Jr. Obituary
Victor Padilla, Jr., 63, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of Maureen A. (Moreno) Padilla.

Victor was born January 10, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY, a son of Rosa (Rivera) Padilla of Wallingford and the late Victor Padilla, Sr. He was employed by Stop & Shop for 46 years, during which he met the love of his life, Maureen Padilla and made countless connections with both customers and fellow employees. When he wasn't working he enjoyed golfing with family and friends, traveling to Aruba, and cooking lavish Sunday dinners. Victor believed in tough love, Bruce Springsteen, and his family. He celebrated life, family, and friends at every opportunity.

In addition to his loving wife Maureen, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Allison Padilla, her fiance Karol Samelko, and Jennifer Padilla; his siblings Awilda Padilla, Naida Padilla, her husband Gerry Konesky, Robert Padilla, and his wife Tracey Padilla; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law and father-in-law Robert Moreno and Patti Moreno of Waterbury, and Anne Ippoilito and Joseph Ippolito also of Waterbury.

Victor's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of MidState Medical Center and Masonicare Health Center for the special care and compassion given to Victor.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, January 18, from 9 to 11 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers consider making memorial contributions in Victor's name to the .

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -