|
|
Victor Padilla, Jr., 63, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of Maureen A. (Moreno) Padilla.
Victor was born January 10, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY, a son of Rosa (Rivera) Padilla of Wallingford and the late Victor Padilla, Sr. He was employed by Stop & Shop for 46 years, during which he met the love of his life, Maureen Padilla and made countless connections with both customers and fellow employees. When he wasn't working he enjoyed golfing with family and friends, traveling to Aruba, and cooking lavish Sunday dinners. Victor believed in tough love, Bruce Springsteen, and his family. He celebrated life, family, and friends at every opportunity.
In addition to his loving wife Maureen, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Allison Padilla, her fiance Karol Samelko, and Jennifer Padilla; his siblings Awilda Padilla, Naida Padilla, her husband Gerry Konesky, Robert Padilla, and his wife Tracey Padilla; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law and father-in-law Robert Moreno and Patti Moreno of Waterbury, and Anne Ippoilito and Joseph Ippolito also of Waterbury.
Victor's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of MidState Medical Center and Masonicare Health Center for the special care and compassion given to Victor.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, January 18, from 9 to 11 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers consider making memorial contributions in Victor's name to the .
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020