Victor Ralph Dinello


1938 - 2020
Victor Ralph Dinello Obituary
Victor Ralph DiNello, born on June 30, 1938 in New Britain, CT, the son of the late Nancy and Peter DiNello, passed away in his sleep at his retirement home in The Villages of Lady Lake, FL at the age of 81.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Sylvia (Hanscom) DiNello, and their four children; Scott DiNello and wife Gina DiNello; Christian DiNello; Holly DiNello Zawacki and husband Gary Zawacki; and Dawn DiNello Overturf and husband Dan Overturf. Victor also leaves his eight grandchildren Tricia, Christian, Kaylee, Kyle, Ethan, Danielle, Dean, and Dj. Additionally, Victor leaves his twin brother John DiNello and wife Betty DiNello; younger sister Linda DiNello Leroux and husband Jay Leroux; as well as many much-loved nieces, nephews and friends.

Victor was a resident and active community member of Southington, CT where he worked as an educator and administrator for the Southington School District for over 30 years. He was also an active member and served as exalted ruler of the Southington Elks Club. Victor enjoyed his retirement with Sylvia for 24 years as an avid golfer, and talented chef in The Villages of Lady Lake, FL.

Victor graduated with a master's degree from the University of Hartford and received his bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University. He graduated from the Southington High School class of '56.

He passed away at home with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Sylvia. Victor will be missed and always remembered by his many friends and extensive family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
