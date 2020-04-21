|
Victoria (Gugliotti) Richardson, wife of the late Sterling Richardson, passed away at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, CT, on April 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Victoria was born October 3, 1928 in Meriden, the daughter of the late Saverio and Mary Catherine (Silverdella) Gugliotti. She was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Our Lady Queen of Angels) Church. She was employed as a school secretary at John Barry School for 29 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society, and financial secretary for many years. She was a member of the Meriden Council of Catholic Women, AARP Chapter 2945, and the Ladies Auxiliary at Midstate Medical Center, where she volunteered for many years. Victoria always enjoyed her work and helping and being with people. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years. She leaves three children, Sondra Kennedy and her husband Peter, Mary Richardson, and Keith Richardson and his wife Helen, six grandchildren Peter and Taylor Kennedy, Katie Faustini, Matthew Richardson, Vivian Gay and Gregory Rose, and one great-grandson, Elliot Anthony Faustini, son of Katie and Anthony Faustini. She also leaves a very special niece and nephew, Janet and Armond Barneschi, and their children, Damian and Vanessa Barneschi, one niece and six nephews, and a sister-in-law, Jan Richardson. Victoria was predeceased by two sisters, Florence Gugliotti and Eleanor Barneschi, and her brother-in-law, Armand Barneschi. There will be no calling hours and graveside service at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden will be for the immediate family only. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to MidState Medical Center, 435 Lewis Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451, or Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Mount Carmel, Campus 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451, or to a . Arrangements are under the direction of John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020