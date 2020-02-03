|
|
Vincent Alan Fairbanks, 23, beloved son and brother, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 1, 2020.
Born on November 2, 1996, he was the cherished son of Douglas M. Fairbanks, Sr. and Martha (Barbetta) Fairbanks. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Vincent attended local schools. He worked as a server at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. Vincent was a car enthusiast, he loved driving his BMW and Subaru. Vincent also had a passion for BMX riding. He especially liked making people happy. Vincent loved his family and friends. Most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his brothers, whom he looked up to and admired greatly.
Besides his parents, Vincent is survived by his brothers: Douglas M. Fairbanks, Jr. and his wife Jill of Middletown, Michael Fairbanks of Manchester; his maternal grandparents, Vincent S. Barbetta, and Jean Barbetta of Portland; four aunts: Tina West and her husband Robert, Madeline Rivera, Barbara Wright, Debbie Shaner and her husband Jim; five uncles: Vincent E. Barbetta and his wife Gina, Charles Barbetta and his wife Tina, Ray Shinebarger and his wife Mary, Dale Fairbanks, Danny Fairbanks and his wife Candy; his Godmother Bonnie Mesquita and her husband Jorge and numerous cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Alan and Annamarie Fairbanks.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday February 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vincent Fairbanks may be made to the Ulbrich Boys & Girls Club Wallingford, 72 Grand St., Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 3, 2020