Vincent C. Cello, 96, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Cheshire Regional Rehab Center. He had been the loving husband of the late Helen (Owsianik) Cello for 66 years. Born in Meriden on October 12, 1923 to the late John and Marie (Mucci) Cello, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Vincent worked at Pratt and Whitney for over 35 years and was notably involved in the design of a crucial chrome plate for the space shuttle. Vincent was a longtime parishioner at Mary Our Queen Church. He was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle. Most importantly he loved his family and looked forward to organizing and getting together for the annual family picnic. Vincent is survived by his daughter Anne Marie Tranquillo and her husband Anthony and three sons, Vincent Cello and his wife Sharon, David Cello and his wife Donna, all of Southington and Joseph Cello and his wife Alison of Newtown; 10 grandchildren, Joseph Tranquillo (Lisa), Anthony Tranquillo (Christina), Michael Tranquillo, Vinny Tranquillo (Jennifer), Tracey Fernandez (Adalid), Rebecca Buonocore (David), Jennifer Cello, David Cello, Wade Reiner, Whitney Reiner and 10 great-grandchildren, Laura, Paul, Lily, Charles, Leon, Jarred, Kelsey, Tyler, Anthony and Erika and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Helen, he was predeceased by brothers, Patrick, Thomas and Louis Cello and twin sisters, Josephine Goodstein and Angelina Matteo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held directly at church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Mary Our Queen Church, 249 Savage St, Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Face coverings are required. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
