Vincent Mario Tomassetti, 89, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of 57 years to Irene Sogan Tomassetti. On July 26, 1930 he was born in Meriden to the late Vincent and Mary Giuliani Tomassetti. During the Korean War Vincent served in the Marine Corp and then went on to be the proprietor of several small businesses in Meriden, Wethersfield, and Cheshire. During his lifetime he enjoyed good food, live theater, boating, fishing, and puttering in his home workshop. Besides his wife, Vincent is survived by his daughter, Kare (Kenneth) Rice; his brother, Edmund (Carol) Tomassetti; his cat, Bella; a niece and several nephews and grandnephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Valia Tweedie and a brother, Albert Tomassetti.
Private arrangements are in the care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 064520. To leave a condolence for the family please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.