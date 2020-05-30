Vincent Mario Tomassetti
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Mario Tomassetti, 89, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of 57 years to Irene Sogan Tomassetti. On July 26, 1930 he was born in Meriden to the late Vincent and Mary Giuliani Tomassetti. During the Korean War Vincent served in the Marine Corp and then went on to be the proprietor of several small businesses in Meriden, Wethersfield, and Cheshire. During his lifetime he enjoyed good food, live theater, boating, fishing, and puttering in his home workshop. Besides his wife, Vincent is survived by his daughter, Kare (Kenneth) Rice; his brother, Edmund (Carol) Tomassetti; his cat, Bella; a niece and several nephews and grandnephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Valia Tweedie and a brother, Albert Tomassetti.

Private arrangements are in the care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 064520. To leave a condolence for the family please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved