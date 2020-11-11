1/1
Vincent S. Nanfito
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Vincent Sebastian Nanfito lll, 55, of New Britain Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday November 7, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Vince was born on July 15, 1965 in Meriden, Connecticut. He graduated from Cheshire High School in 1983 and Nichols College in 1988. He was a dedicated employee at Grow Well, Inc in Cheshire for 22 years until he became ill. Throughout his career he had passion and befriended most of the farmers in the state of Connecticut. He loved working with the owner Mike.

Vince is predeceased by his mother Bryanne Brown Nanfito.

Vince is survived by his father Vincent Nanfito Jr and his wife Stacey; his three beloved children who cared for him: Victoria, Ariana, and Vincent Sebastian lV "Sebby" , who he adored and loved more than life itself; 4 brothers: Jeffrey Nanfito and his life partner Lisa Orsini, of Meriden, CT, Joey Pacheco, Anthony Pacheco and Michael Nanfito, of Southington, CT; niece Morgan Nanfito and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his former wife and good friend Allysia Nanfito.

Vince really lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures farming, raising rabbits, riding his motorcycle, spending special time with his children and his loving dog Celeste and making bonfires. We will miss his smile and easy-going attitude.

A ceremony and burial will be held graveside at St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlborough St, Portland on Saturday, November 14 at 10 a.m. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathleen Carlson
November 8, 2020
VINNEY SR. SOO VERY SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT THE LOSS OF YOUR DEAR SON, I CAN'T IMAGING HOW YOU ARE FEELING AND IT IS A PARENTS NIGHTMARE. DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO YOU ALL
ann lutz
Friend
November 8, 2020
