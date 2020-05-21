Vincent T. McManus, Jr., 78, of Wallingford, loving husband for 53 years of Patricia (Hillman) McManus, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Vincent was born in New Haven, November 23, 1941, a son of the late Vincent T. McManus and Loretta (Flynn) McManus and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was a graduate of Quinnipiac University and Suffolk Law. A well-known and respected attorney, Mr. McManus practiced law in Wallingford for 45 years. He also served the Towns of Wallingford and Durham as a Town Attorney. He was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge 1365, served as a Captain in the Governors Horse Guard and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. Vincent was an avid boater, loved his garden, and above all loved and admired his family, which is his greatest legacy.
In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by his three children, Vincent R. McManus of Wallingford, Kristen Solomon and her husband Steve of Wallingford, James McManus and his wife Danielle of Myrtle Beach, S. Carolina; his 10 grandchildren Erin and C.J. McManus, Casey, Grace and Shea Solomon, James, Alexa, Brooke, Ella and Sage McManus; his sister Noeline Wozniak and her husband John of Guilford; his brother Kevin McManus and his wife Diane of S. Carolina; his sister-in-law Sharon McManus of West Haven; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Neal McManus. Funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.