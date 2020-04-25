|
Viola (Millington) Lohman, age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Viola was born February 1, 1934 and was a life long resident of Meriden. She was predeceased by her husband, LeRoy W. Lohman of 40 years, a sister Sarah Soucy and a brother Henry Millington.
Viola worked for the Board of Education as a cafeteria worker for 44 years. She enjoyed her job and loved interacting with the students over the years. Viola enjoyed music and dancing and in her younger years she loved to sew. Viola lived with her youngest daughter, Debra, and throughout the years enjoyed many concerts and vacations to Maine, The Cape, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Viola was a parishioner Of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Meriden. Debra gave Mom the best care over the years and brought lots of joy to her life. Mom especially loved her rescue dog Angel.
Viola is survived by 3 daughters and their spouses, Debra Lohman, Donna Lohman and her wife Patricia Barnett, Linda (Lohman) Anderson and her husband Jack. She also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Heather (Belanger) Test and Paul Belanger and 1 great granddaughter Morgan Test. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
We'd like to thank the nurses and aides from Hospice for all their care and support during this time of need.
Donations may be sent in Viola's memory to Hartford Healthcare Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Abbey Funeral & Cremation Service, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020