Viola T. Aldrich
Viola T. Aldrich, 91, a lifelong resident of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry O. Aldrich. Viola was born in Wallingford on November 20, 1929, to the late Nicholas and Emma (Kish) Toth. She became a familiar face to the community while working at the Wallingford Municipal Federal Credit Union for many years until her retirement in 1990. Viola was very active at the First Baptist Church of Wallingford, as well as one of the original members of the Hungarian Baptist Church.

She will be missed by her four sons: H. Richard (Eunice) Aldrich of Newton, N.H., Robert J. Aldrich of Sacramento, CA, William F. (Carol) Aldrich of Groton, CT, and Peter A. (Dawn) Aldrich of Wallingford, CT. Viola also leaves her five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:30 AM
In Memoriam Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
November 23, 2020
Vi was a special lady and will be missed. Our thoughts are with the family.
Lisa & Tim Fekete
