Violet H. Marino, 89, passed away, unexpectedly, on July 13, 2019. Born February 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Louis Ciaramella and Mary (Leo) Ciaramella. She was Predeceased by her husband Frederick L. Marino.



She is survived by her two sons Frederick Marino, Jr., of Meriden CT, and Paul Marino of North Port, FL, two grandchildren James Marino of Portland, CT, Michelle Feeney and her Husband Brendan of Attleboro, MA, and the light of her life great grandson, Henry (Hank) Feeney. Violet is also survived by her sisters Rosemarie Lagasse and Theresa Nigro both of Oakville, CT, as well as her beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Anthony Ciaramella, Louis (Chick) Ciaramella, and her sister Nancy Ciaramella.



Violet lived and worked in Meriden since 1959. She was employed by the Thompson Candy Co. and later, Miller Memorial Community as a Caregiver for many years until her retirement. Violet was known to be kind, caring, generous, and always regarding the well being of others before her own. Watching her grandchildren grow up was the joy of her life. She revered her home and property and was energetic to a fault in maintaining them, especially her flowers. Violet was a talented cook, and those that knew her, knew how happy she was to cook for them. Her true happiness was knowing that her family and friends were healthy, content, and well fed! Violet is Greatly Missed. She will always hold a special place in our hearts, and will forever be in the memories of those that have known and loved her.



A Private Service will be held at the Convenience of the Family. Published in The Record-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019