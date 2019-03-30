Resources More Obituaries for Violet Mercuri Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Violet Mercuri

Obituary Condolences Flowers Violet Mercuri, 97, beloved sister and aunt, was called to her eternal home on March 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmela (Cirillo) Mercuri, she was a life-long resident of Meriden. Violet's Christian life began in the First Italian Baptist Church, a heroic step taken by her parents and other members of Meriden's Italian community in the early 1900's. Violet honored her parents' legacy by being actively involved in that church for most of her life.



"Never underestimate the power of a woman" - this describes Violet so well. She was a strong, vital and independent woman, who insisted on sleeping in her top bunk bed for most of her 97 years. Her creative mind and imagination made even the ordinary seem extraordinary. She was our family photographer, barber and florist. Violet enjoyed traveling with family and friends, including a 1948 cross-country road trip with her sisters. Following her retirement from International Silver's display room, you could spot Violet and her sister walking briskly all around Meriden. She was involved in the Meriden land trust, played in a bell choir and enjoyed working in her garden.



Violet was a devoted aunt to her ten nieces and nephews. When they were children, she gave them haircuts, took them camping and read Chicken Little to them, using a different voice for each character. Her commitment to them had no bounds, even if it meant working on the roof when they were building their homes. She was a treasure.



Our family is so grateful to the wonderful, compassionate caregivers who made it possible for Violet to stay in the home she loved. And also to Sue Marcellino, who became an honorary niece as she grew to love Violet over the last several years.



Violet is survived by her sisters, Madelyn and Faith (Flugrad). She was predeceased by her brothers, Joe and Art, her sister, Rose (Concaugh) and two nephews, Dennis Mercuri and Ken Flugrad.



There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church of Southington on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main Street, Southington, CT 06489. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries