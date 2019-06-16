Violet (Crooks) Mazzaccaro Reardon, 89, of Wolcott, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Wolcott View Mannor in Wolcott. She was the wife of the late Ralph Mazzaccaro and John Reardon.



Violet was born on March 24, 1930 in Southington and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (Kabish) Crooks. She had been employed by Owens Illinois Co. of Waterbury retiring from there.



Violet loved to play bingo, go to the casino and loved her pet cats.



She is survived by her three sons Alan Mazzaccaro of Southington, William Mazzaccaro of Bristol and Ralph Mazzaccaro of So. Meriden, eight grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Thomas, Tiffany, Peter, Heather, Andrew and William, along with four greatgrandchildren Isabella, John Eliana and Serissa. Violet is also survived by a brother Vincent Crooks of Southington, and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a sister Bertha Seitz and brothers George Forsythe and Miles Crooks.



Memorial donation may be made in her memory to The CT Humane Society 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. For direction and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019