The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Reardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Reardon


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Reardon Obituary
Violet (Crooks) Mazzaccaro Reardon, 89, of Wolcott, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Wolcott View Mannor in Wolcott. She was the wife of the late Ralph Mazzaccaro and John Reardon.

Violet was born on March 24, 1930 in Southington and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (Kabish) Crooks. She had been employed by Owens Illinois Co. of Waterbury retiring from there.

Violet loved to play bingo, go to the casino and loved her pet cats.

She is survived by her three sons Alan Mazzaccaro of Southington, William Mazzaccaro of Bristol and Ralph Mazzaccaro of So. Meriden, eight grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Thomas, Tiffany, Peter, Heather, Andrew and William, along with four greatgrandchildren Isabella, John Eliana and Serissa. Violet is also survived by a brother Vincent Crooks of Southington, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister Bertha Seitz and brothers George Forsythe and Miles Crooks.

Memorial donation may be made in her memory to The CT Humane Society 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. For direction and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now