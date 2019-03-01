Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
59 Sheffield Street
Old Saybrook, CT
Violet Rockwood Obituary
Violet Rockwood, 103, of Middletown, R.I., passed away at home on Monday, February 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Frederick Rockwood.

Born in County Cork, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late William and Caroline (Cooper) Walker.

Violet leaves her son Douglas Rockwood of Middletown and was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Walker.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Riverside Cemetery, 59 Sheffield Street, Old Saybrook, CT.

Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
