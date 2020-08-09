1/1
Virginia A. Haigis-Pucillo
1936 - 2020
Virginia A. Haigis Pucillo, 83, of Meriden, wife of James W. Pucillo, passed away August 2, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born in Meriden on September 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Jacob and Alma (Norbert) Haigis.

She attended St. Laurent School in Meriden, and then Mount St. Joseph High School in West Hartford.

She graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford where she earned her nursing degrees.

She became a Registered Nurse before becoming a Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, and then became a Certified Registered Nurse and practiced with the Waterbury Anesthesia Group for 42 years.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses from Masonicare who cared for Virginia during her difficult journey with Parkinson's.

In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by her step-daughters, Julie Doane and husband, Robert, of Peterborough, NH and Tracy Weitz and husband, John, of North Conway, NH; her grandchildren, Hayden Draper and husband, Joseph, Wesley Doane and wife, Gabrielle; and four great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Ann Haigis; her niece, Mary Remy; great nephew, Cody Remy; great niece, Alex Remy and many cousins and God Children. She was predeceased by her brother, Jacob Haigis.

In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a public funeral at this time. A memorial service may be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 8, 2020
I worked along side Ginny for many years at Waterbury hosp. And was sorry to hear of her passing. While she is now at rest I hope her family members and those that loved her will find peace.
Lynette Massow
Coworker
August 8, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Virginia had so much grace and understanding. She was a kind soul and we will miss her.
Wendy and Sean Hart
Family
August 7, 2020
Ginny was one of the nicest people. I was just thinking about her recently. I used to hear from her at Christmas. She was an outstanding C R N A. I would never hesitate to have her as my anesthesia. She was very conciencious. Never to be rushed. Always fun to work with. I remember all her skiing stories from around the world. She had a great husband as well. RIP Ginny. You will be missed by many. Ellen Campbell
Ellen Campbell
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Such a pleasure to work with. Her memory brings a smile to your face. My deepest condolences to her family
Marie Gelinas
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Ginny and I worked together at Waterbury Hospital for many years. She was a wonderful anesthetist who always put her patient first and we never worried when Ginny was giving the anesthesia. She loved to ski in Europe and used to tell us all about the places that she visited. I am sure that Ginny will be missed by her husband, Jim, family and friends. God speed Ginny....
Cheryl Pannone
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Sending you prayers and hugs. With respect and sympathy
George & sally Grady
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
Jim,
Our heartfelt condolences on Ginny's passing. Wishing you peace and comfort as you make your way through this difficult journey. You're in our thoughts every day.
Greg & Lori Gallucci
Gregory Gallucci
Neighbor
