Ginny was one of the nicest people. I was just thinking about her recently. I used to hear from her at Christmas. She was an outstanding C R N A. I would never hesitate to have her as my anesthesia. She was very conciencious. Never to be rushed. Always fun to work with. I remember all her skiing stories from around the world. She had a great husband as well. RIP Ginny. You will be missed by many. Ellen Campbell



Ellen Campbell

Coworker