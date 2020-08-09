Virginia A. Haigis Pucillo, 83, of Meriden, wife of James W. Pucillo, passed away August 2, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.
She was born in Meriden on September 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Jacob and Alma (Norbert) Haigis.
She attended St. Laurent School in Meriden, and then Mount St. Joseph High School in West Hartford.
She graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford where she earned her nursing degrees.
She became a Registered Nurse before becoming a Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, and then became a Certified Registered Nurse and practiced with the Waterbury Anesthesia Group for 42 years.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses from Masonicare who cared for Virginia during her difficult journey with Parkinson's.
In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by her step-daughters, Julie Doane and husband, Robert, of Peterborough, NH and Tracy Weitz and husband, John, of North Conway, NH; her grandchildren, Hayden Draper and husband, Joseph, Wesley Doane and wife, Gabrielle; and four great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Ann Haigis; her niece, Mary Remy; great nephew, Cody Remy; great niece, Alex Remy and many cousins and God Children. She was predeceased by her brother, Jacob Haigis.
In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a public funeral at this time. A memorial service may be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.