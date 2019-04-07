The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
35 Center St.
Meriden, CT
Virginia Aviles, 72, wife of the late Gregorio Aviles II, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rock Hill, S.C. after a battle with brain cancer.

Born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on Jan. 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Edelmiro Talavera and Venencia Galarza. She had resided in Meriden and graduated from Springfield College.

Mrs. Aviles was employed by the Meriden Health Department until her retirement in 2010. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Millie and Brian Bell; her son, Greg and Kim Aviles; her six grandchildren, Mychaela, Jordan, Daniel and Christopher Aviles, and Andrew and Brady Bell; and a great-granddaughter, Aria Nicole Aviles. She is also survived by two sisters, Eva and Lucy Talavera (Mario Hernandez); two brothers, Tomas and Wilson Talavera; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Miguel, Edelmiro Jr., and Ignacio Talavera.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Sunday, April 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
