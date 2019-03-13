The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Virginia Ulbrich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Ulbrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Ulbrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia C. Ulbrich Obituary
Virginia C. (Behan) Ulbrich, 84, of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center. She was the loving wife of the late William C. Ulbrich.

Gini was born in Waltham, Massachusetts. A 1951 graduate of Lyman Hall High School, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Town of Wallingford's Water Division and the Maison Auction Company.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Zdanciewicz; her niece, Karen Smith; and her nephew, Tom Smith.

Funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now