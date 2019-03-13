|
|
Virginia C. (Behan) Ulbrich, 84, of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center. She was the loving wife of the late William C. Ulbrich.
Gini was born in Waltham, Massachusetts. A 1951 graduate of Lyman Hall High School, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Town of Wallingford's Water Division and the Maison Auction Company.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Zdanciewicz; her niece, Karen Smith; and her nephew, Tom Smith.
Funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019