Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Virginia F. Rollins


1926 - 2020
Virginia F. Rollins Obituary
Virginia F. Rollins, 93, of Southington, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 at THOCC in New Britain. She was born on July 7, 1926 in Plainville, CT, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Mundo) Rollins.

She was owner and operator of Ginny's Country Cupboard in Plantsville for 20 years. Ginny loved word games, puzzles, tole painting and working in her garden. At the age of 87, she started writing poetry and had a poetry book published titled, "A Pail of Tin". She was very active with the Calendar House and loved many activities such as line dancing, yoga, poetry and going on trips.

She is survived by her children Randall D. Ravasio and wife Marge of Riverton, WY, Roxanne Frisina and husband Anthony of Southington, and Kathyanne Doyle and husband Michael Brown of Chino Valley, AZ, 5 grandchildren Duane Barnett, Kerryanne Downer, Nathan Barnett, Rachel Blanco, and Melissa Doar and 8 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Delwyn. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Clayton and Arthur and a sister, Muriel.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 1-3 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
