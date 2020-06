Virginia Grace Sireno, 77, of Meriden, passed away at home on Wednesday June 17, 2020. Born in Meriden on October 18, 1942 a daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Beckwith, she is survived by her children; Donna DeStefano and Peter Sireno, siblings; Joyce King and Robert Beckwith, his wife Joan, and grandsons; Derek and Kevin DeStefano.Private services are being held under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. www.beecherandbennett.com