Virginia P. Austin


1924 - 2019
Virginia P. Austin Obituary
Virginia P. Austin, 94, departed this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Regency House of Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Austin.

Born in West Haven, CT, on November 17, 1924, she was a daughter to the late Sanford and Elsie (Paul) Price. In her early years, Virginia grew up in Bethany and met her husband at a very young age. She and Vincent moved to Wallingford in the mid 1950's and began their family. Throughout her life in Wallingford, she was involved in many things and made friends wherever she was. A kindhearted soul, Virginia volunteered at several different convalescent homes including one especially close to her heart; Regency House.

Virginia is survived by her daughters: Debra A. Sims and Donna A. Morris, as well as two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that a donation is made to a . The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
