Virginia Woronick Howard, loving wife for 56 years of the late Norman Howard, and daughter of the late Peter and Pauline Woronick, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.



Virginia was born in Meriden, March 9, 1932. She attended area schools and earned a B.A. degree in English from The California State University. She worked for many years as a secretary for patent attorneys.



She is survived by her sisters, Anna Faltnoski, Florence McGivern, and Sally Zemke; and her brothers, Charles Woronick and Thomas Woronick. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sisters, Phyllis Jacob, Gertrude Molinari, Albina Dreschler, Rose Clark, and Margaret Woronick; and her brothers Anthony, Walter, Edward, and Peter Woronick.



Her family would like to thank Jenny Inouye for the constant loving care and friendship she provided to Virginia.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, March 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in memory of Virginia may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary