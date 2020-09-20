Vivian Piper, 96, died August 31st in Wallingford, Connecticut. In accordance with Mrs. Piper's wishes, no funeral service will be held. She will be interred at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Mrs. Piper was born in 1924 in Wallingford to Joseph and Irma (Nehez) Bakos. A life-long resident of Yalesville and Wallingford, Mrs. Piper was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School. Twice widowed, she was married to Warren Peterson of Wallingford and Clifford Piper of Yalesville. She loved her morning newspaper, walks around the neighborhood including the library and to read, and her house was filled with books. Her family always enjoyed her cooking specifically her homemade molasses cookies, Christmas stockings and quilts. Mrs. Piper is survived by her five children and their families: her son Jon Peterson and his wife Karen of Oakton, VA, and their family, son Colonel Kirk Peterson and his wife Pamela of Ramstein, Germany and son David Peterson of Fairfax, VA; her daughter Sally Lohr and her husband John of Hamden, CT; her daughter Christine Peterson of Wallingford, CT, and her family, daughter Courtney Cavellier and her husband Matthew of Faribault, MN, son Peter Horman and his wife Rachel of Needham Heights, MA, and daughter Kelly Dirga and her husband Christopher of Berlin, CT; her son Clifford Piper, Jr. and his wife Gina of Chicago, IL and their sons Josef Piper, John Piper, and William Piper; her son Craig Piper and his wife Lynne Holler of South Portland, ME, and their children, daughter Ella Piper and son Liam Piper. Mrs. Piper is survived by her three step-daughters, Linsley Piper of Niskayuna, NY and her husband Bruce Dukek and their sons Brian Dudek of Schenectady, NY and Craig Dudek of San Antonio, TX; Sally Phelan of Scottsdale, AZ and of Susan Piper, Joshua Tree, CA. In addition to her family she loved her home, backyard, her kitchen window and connecting with her neighbors over the years, she was especially close to her neighbors Marilyn Schumacher and Brian and Laura Stewart. Mrs. Piper is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Brittany Peterson, Jon Peterson, Peter Cavellier, Joseph Cavellier, Caroline Horman, Jolene Horman, and Emily Dirga. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren Peterson, her husband Clifford Piper, and her brother Joseph Bakos. Mrs. Piper's family would like to thank the staff of Pond Ridge, Midstate Hospital and Masonicare Rehab/Hospice for their support over the past year. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com