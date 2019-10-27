|
Vivienne Goodrich Okma, 88, of Spring Hill, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct 8, 2019, in Nashville, TN. She was the wife of the late Quentin Goodrich and Jacob Okma.
Vivienne ("Viv") was born on Dec 20, 1930, in Wallingford, CT. She was the daughter of the late Robert Allaire and Leah Gill. Viv lived in Wallingford from her birth to 1994. Viv was an active member of the community, and served as the Democratic Party's Registrar of Voters and as a member of the party's Town Committee in District 5 for over twenty-five years. She was a past President of VFW Post 591 Ladies Auxiliary. Viv's employments included Wallace Silversmith, Pratt & Whitney, Wallingford Auto, and lastly Fiserv, where she retired as Assistant VP.
After her retirement, Viv lived in Boynton Beach, FL from 1994 to 2005. She then moved to Tennessee to be closer to family, and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill.
Viv loved to socialize and laugh with her family and friends. She was active in the Women's Golf League, the Red Hats Society, and at the Senior Center. She was also a movie aficionado, particularly of MGM musicals.
Viv is survived by two sons, a daughter, two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson: James and Kathy (Smith) Goodrich of Franklin, TN; Linda Watts of Spring Hill, TN; Rob and Lesley (Shaw) Goodrich of Easton, MA; Brittany Goodrich of Nashville, TN; Jim Goodrich of Easton, MA; Julia Goodrich of Los Angeles, CA; Daniel Goodrich of Spring Hill, TN; Jordan Goodrich of Lakewood, CO; and, Aiden Born of Nashville, TN. Viv is also survived by her dear sister Roberta O'Grady of Atlantis, FL. She was predeceased by her son John Goodrich and grandson Matthew Goodrich.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N Main Street Ext., Wallingford, CT. This will be followed immediately by a Christian burial at In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford, CT.
Gifts in Viv's memory may be sent to the non-profit Alive Hospice, 718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 or made online at www.alivehospice.org/donatenow. Alive took such great care of Viv during her final days.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019