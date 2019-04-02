The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
More Obituaries for Walter Zajchowski
Walter A. Zajchowski


1932 - 2019
Walter A. Zajchowski Obituary
Walter A. Zajchowski, 86, of Meriden, husband of the late Jeannine (Bedard) Zajchowski, passed away March 30, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts on July 22, 1932, a son of the late Walter and Helen (Janasz) Zajchowski.

He served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Pratt & Whitney as a cutter grinder and worked at Jay-Bee Luncheonette for many years. He loved fishing, playing pool and his grandchildren. Always the life of the party, he enjoyed playing his spoons with the bands. An unforgettable person who loved and enjoyed his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Roseann Sillasen (John) of Meriden and Loretta Godard (David) of Wallingford; his significant other, Linda Bouffard; his grandchildren, Melissa Cameron, Jessica Okolotkiewicz (Joseph), Wesley Godard (Donna), Aurelia Godard, and Kyle Godard; his great grandchildren, Adam, Jacob, Joshua, Rachel and Cadance.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Adella and Stella, his brothers, Alfred, Frank and Henry, and his grandson, Jeremy Jennings.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
