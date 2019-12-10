|
|
Walter Alexander Shamock, Jr., 89, husband of Norma Audrey Shamock, died on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Meriden on April 18, 1930, he was the son of the late Walter and Nellie (Gawel) Shamock. He was a life-long Meriden resident and was a graduate of Meriden High School, Class of 1947 where he met his wife Norma. Walt was a stellar athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball, lettering in all and received the distinction of being voted Best Looking in his graduating class. After high school, he graduated from Arnold College.
Being the amazing athlete he was, Walt had a tryout for the Boston Red Sox where he hit a double off the Green Monster pitched by Ted Williams.
Walt coached Little League Baseball, Pony League, intermediate baseball, Midget League football and basketball. He played semi-pro football with the Meriden Polish Falcons where they were named city champions and were the first team to play under the lights at Falcon Field. Walt played semi-pro baseball with the Polish Knights, Meriden Chiefs and in the Middlesex and shoreline leagues and won championships in both. He also played with the Wallingford Champion Braves in the Twilight League. He was a baseball umpire, and umpired both college and high school games and also umpired slow pitch softball where he served as an Umpire President. Walt played basketball with the Polish Falcons in the New England League and played in the Meriden Industrial League and played with the Saint Rose CYO where they were Meriden Champions. He also played slow-pitch softball with the Polish White Eagles.
Walt was an active player in the Meriden tennis tournaments in singles and doubles. He was honored and inducted into the Meriden Intermediate League Hall of Fame and received the Sportsman of Distinction Award in 2002.
Walt proudly served his country in the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Air Force. In 1944, Walt was selected to represent the branch with the first issued Blue Uniform Pallbearer for the funeral of Secretary of Defense for the U.S. Navy, James Forrestal, in Washington DC.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1989 where he worked for over 35 years. From there, Walt worked up until the day he passed as a Real Estate Broker for 58 years at Maier Real Estate and was a tireless advocate for the City of Meriden taxpayer, earning him the name of "Mr. No."
Walt was the longest serving minority party councilor, where he served on the Meriden City Council and the Finance Committee for 30 years, also serving as Vice Chair. He served 30 years on the Meriden Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Pension Board and Conservation Committees. He also managed the Meriden Congressional Office for Congressman Gary Franks for 6 years. Walt also ran for Mayor of Meriden. He was a parishioner of St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church.
Besides his loving wife, Walt is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marie; his sons, Todd Walter and Gary William Shamock; two grandchildren, Wade Paul and Taylor Lee Pettingill. He also leaves behind two nephews, Richard, and William (Connie) Shamock and sister-in-law Lauretta Shamock. He was predeceased by a sister, Sally Kiewlen and a brother, Richard Kenneth Shamock.
Family and friends are invited to attend a service in his honor to be held at the Augusta Curtis Cultural Center, 175 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450, on Thursday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TRUMP 2020 Campaign by mailing a personal check made payable to "Donald Trump for President, Inc.". Donald J. Trump President, Inc., C/O Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022. Please include your full name, address, email address. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019