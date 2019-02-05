Walter H. Larsen, departed this life peacefully on February 2, 2019 at Masonicare Health Care Center in Wallingford. He was born on January 23, 1925 to the late Alfred and Adeline (Herman) Larsen of Mamaroneck, NY.



He is predeceased by Loretta O'Keefe, his wife of 67 years, his brothers Whitey, Al, and Bill and his sisters Claire and "Toots". He is survived by his sister Ida, his children Janis (Daniel) Lyon, Candace, Patricia, Kerry, and Doug (Aimee), his grandchildren, Jennifer and Leiah Nuzzo, Aimee (Michael) Yedziniak, April, Kelly, Stephanie, and Christine, as well as seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Walter enlisted in the Air Force in 1943, serving as radio man and belly gunner on a B-24 Liberator. He was stationed in Ie Shima in preparation for the invasion of Japan when the war ended and then served with the occupying troops.



Settling in Wallingford in 1949, ink and the written word became his livelihood. He was employed at the Meriden Record as a typesetter, at Southern New England Typographic Services as a linotype operator, and later in his career, at Yale University Printing Services as a senior proofreader.



He loved the game of baseball, playing for years in the Twilight League, reveled in clever wordplay, shared and enjoyed a good chuckle, and exercised his keen sense of civic duty in his role in borough politics.



Like so many of his generation, he did not seek for himself, but devoted his energies to the common good.



Relative and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 11:30-1:30 at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's name to the American Red Cross.