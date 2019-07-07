Walter Hylwa, longtime resident of Meriden, Conn., passed away peacefully, Friday, July 5, 2019 at MidState Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was 95. Born on April 29, 1924 in Shelton, Conn., son of William and Anastasia (Listinski) Hylwa, Walter was a World War II veteran, proudly serving in the US Navy. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Master's Degree in Architecture in 1953. He worked for firms in Philadelphia, Pa. and New Haven, Conn. before opening his own architectural office in Meriden in 1962. His prolific professional career included the design of churches, schools, commercial and municipal buildings, and private residences throughout Connecticut.



Walter was passionately involved in the protection of the environment and the wildlife it sustained both locally and nationally. An avid fly fisherman, he grew up with a love and appreciation for nature and the outdoors. Among his many affiliations, he was President of the Connecticut Wildlife Federation, Board Member of the National Wildlife Federation, President of the Connecticut Conservation Association and founder of the Quinnipiac River Watershed Association. Because of his efforts, the Quinnipiac River today supports fish, wildlife, and birds such as osprey and bald eagle and has become a wonderful recreation spot for people throughout the region.



Walter was a proud resident of Meriden and served on many local committees including the Conservation Commission and Flood Control Implementation Agency. He was also a founding member of the Meriden Rod and Gun Club.



When not fly fishing on the Salmon River, Walter enjoyed a good game of golf. He was proud of his low handicap and long, straight drives. He also was a music lover and enjoyed playing classical music on the piano.



Walter is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jeanne (Miller); daughter, Laura Gardiner and her husband, Geoffrey, of Springtown, Pa.; son, Wayne and his wife, Alrun, of Morris, Conn.; son Craig and his wife, Carmen Amalia Valdes, of Guaynabo, PR; and daughter-in-law, Mae Reeves, of New Haven, Conn. Beloved grandchildren: Christopher Hylwa, Jennifer Hylwa, Enrique Tomas Hylwa-Valdes, and Blake Newcomer. He was sadly predeceased by son, Kenneth, on April 19 of this year.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the chapel at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Road, Meriden, Conn., followed by a burial. Friends and family are invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St. Meriden, CT 06450.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Quinnipiac River Watershed Association, 540 Oregon Road, Meriden, CT 06451, may be made in his honor. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 7, 2019