Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Walter J. Tecza, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Cheshire Regional Rehab Center. He was the husband and best friend of Ewa U. (Rojek) Tecza, his loving wife of 44 years.

Born on May 23, 1937 in Kolbuszowa, Poland, Walter was the son of the late Wojciech and Maria Tecza. He was a longtime resident of Meriden and parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Walter worked at Masonicare and for Cytec as a machine operator from where he retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed working on any type of home project and could fix everything. Walter loved spending time with his family especially going to the beach. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed.

Besides his wife, Mr. Tecza is survived by his three children: Adam J. Tecza of AZ, Renata K. Lattanzi and her husband Mark of Hamden, Elizabeth Tecza of Woodbury; two cherished grandchildren: Ava and Taryn Lattanzi; a brother Stanislaw Tecza and sister Helena Michalek both of Poland and several nieces and nephews in Poland. He was predeceased by his brother John Tecza.

His funeral will be held on Saturday May 11th at 9:15 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday evening May 10th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. Donations in memory of Walter Tecza may be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4b, Southington, CT 06489-1058.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
