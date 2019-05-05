Walter L. Krol, 85, of Wallingford, Conn. and Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away at home in Wallingford peacefully surround by his loving family on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Julieann G. (Svab) Krol for 59 years. Walter was born in Wallingford, Jan. 8, 1934, and was a graduate of Lyman Hall H.S., Class of 1952. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Walter was a U. S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Minesweeper Division. After enlistment he attended the University of Hartford and was later employed at Yale University Department of Chemistry until he retired after 35 years. In his free time, Walter enjoyed spending the winters in Florida, travel, golf, racquetball, gardening, and rooting for his favorite sports teams. He was a member of the Wallingford Elks and a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. In addition to his wife Julieann, he is survived by his daughters, Jan Anderson, and Valerie Stowik and her husband, Glenn; his son, Walter J. Krol; his grandchildren, Skylar, Paxton, and Turner Stowik, of Wallingford, Annika Anderson, of Rocky Hill, and Courtney Anderson, of Cleveland, Ohio; his surviving siblings, Emil and Phil (deceased) Krol, Ted and Phyllis Krol, and Helen and Terry Tremaglio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his sister, Janet Bastura; and infant brother, John Krol. Funeral services were privately held. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the , www.lung.org. Arrangements were under the direction of The Yalesville Funeral Home.



