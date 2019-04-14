Walter Richard Kizilski, 93, of Southington, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. Walter was the beloved husband of the late Theresa Kizilski.



Walter was born May 23, 1925 in, and lived his entire life in, Southington. He married his "doll", Theresa, and they were blessed to share 69 years together. He was a veteran of World War II, where he proudly served in the Navy aboard the USS Auburn. Upon returning Walter attended trade school and went on to become an engineer working in the aerospace industry. Walter loved spending time with people sharing stories, was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church, and freely gave his time to give back to others, but his number one joy was always his family.



Walter is survived by his children, Kenneth Kizilski and his wife, Bonnie, of Southington; Kathy Barnett and her husband, John, of Bristol; and Joanne Bower, of Nevada; and son-in-law, Robert Sorenson, of Delaware. He also leaves five grandchildren and seven great-grandchilden. Walter was predeceased by his daughter, Jacqueline Sorenson; and son-in-law, Dr. John Bower.



A funeral mass will be held Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville, Conn. Burial will be immediately following the mass at Immaculate Conception Cemetary, 175 South End Road, Southington, Conn.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Walter's honor can be made to St.Jude Childrens Hospital or Shriners. Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary