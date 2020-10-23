Wanda J. Moyles, 96, of Wallingford, loving wife of 67 years to Charles Moyles, passed away peacefully, October 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Meriden on December 23, 1923, a daughter of the late Valentine and Pauline Koczon.She was a devoted and caring homemaker and especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, reading, bingo, sports, politics and especially the New York Yankees.In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by her daughters, Linda Moyles of Wallingford and Karen Sands and her husband, Richard, of Meriden; her grandchildren, Joel Jekubovich and his wife, Christy, Gregg Jekubovich and his wife, Julia, Melissa Moyles-Farr, Christa Myers and her husband, Jeff, and Jessica Sands and her husband, Joseph Barbera; her great grandchildren Erika Farr, Jason Farr, Emma, Evan, Ethan and Eden Jekubovich and Charlie Myers; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters, her son, Charles K. Moyles, her granddaughter, Janeene Moyles, and her great granddaughter, Dominique Farr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm. There are no calling hours. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Meriden.