Wanda J. Moyles
1923 - 2020
Wanda J. Moyles, 96, of Wallingford, loving wife of 67 years to Charles Moyles, passed away peacefully, October 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Meriden on December 23, 1923, a daughter of the late Valentine and Pauline Koczon.

She was a devoted and caring homemaker and especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, reading, bingo, sports, politics and especially the New York Yankees.

In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by her daughters, Linda Moyles of Wallingford and Karen Sands and her husband, Richard, of Meriden; her grandchildren, Joel Jekubovich and his wife, Christy, Gregg Jekubovich and his wife, Julia, Melissa Moyles-Farr, Christa Myers and her husband, Jeff, and Jessica Sands and her husband, Joseph Barbera; her great grandchildren Erika Farr, Jason Farr, Emma, Evan, Ethan and Eden Jekubovich and Charlie Myers; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters, her son, Charles K. Moyles, her granddaughter, Janeene Moyles, and her great granddaughter, Dominique Farr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm. There are no calling hours. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Meriden.


Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 22, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 21, 2020
Wanda and I became friends in 1953, we both worked at New Departure. We both got Married the same year, 1953, and had our 1st Baby in 1954. We were best friends forever. We did so many things together. Had a lot of laughs and our Sons' were friends as they went to the same schools. I am so glad I went to the Hospital to visit her, she knew me right away and we had a Wonderful time looking back. I Love You Wanda! Rest in Peace. Marie
Marie West
Friend
October 21, 2020
Mom &amp; Dad 67 years togetherd
I still can’t believe you are goneI miss you so much! I love you Ma❤❤
Karen Sands
Daughter
