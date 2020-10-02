1/1
Warren A. Carlone. Jr.
1974 - 2020
Warren A. Carlone, Jr., 46, beloved husband and high school sweetheart of Jennifer (Cyphers) Carlone, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital, with his loving wife by his side.

Born on August 17, 1974, he was the son of Warren A. Carlone, Sr. and Libby (Anderson) Belanger and her husband Gary. Warren grew up in Meriden where he attended local schools. He was a skilled welder and mason. Warren was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsmen. He always had a fascination with fire and enjoyed building a good bonfire and hanging out with family and friends.

Warren is survived by his children: Cody Rhoades (Amber), Dylan Carlone, Bethany Carlone, Hailee Carlone, Miranda Owen (Ryan); three sisters: Elizabeth Palmer, Nicole Carlone, Jenna Carlone; his faithful companion, dog Otis and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Sunday, October 4th, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and attend his funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. (Masks and social distancing will be required) To send an online expression of sympathy please visit: stempienfuneralhome.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2020
So very sorry for your devastating loss.
Bill & Kelly Harvey
Friend
October 1, 2020
Libby & Family,
Sorry to hear of your loss.
There is nothing worst than losing a child so young.
My sincere condolences.
Bob Pezze
Friend
