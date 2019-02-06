Wayne J. Kovi died peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford at age 77. His body failed him but his spirit never did, as the tools in Wayne's workshop ultimately fell silent on January 31, 2019.



Wayne was born June 2, 1941, in New Haven, CT, son of the late John F. Kovi and Marion (Lutz) Kovi of Wallingford. Raised in Wallingford, Wayne graduated from Hamden Hall Country Day School and attended the University of New Haven. He was employed in the laboratory of Yale-New Haven Hospital where he met his wife, Christine Hill, and became her "rock" of fifty-one years. He later made a career as a technician for Xerox Corporation, from which he retired in 1999.



Wayne raised his family in Wallingford and was a stubborn old school "I can fix that" guy who could always find an opportunity to debate with you the right way to do something. Many friends and family experienced a trip to his workshop where an item was repaired or a well-crafted creation was built. An award-winning woodworker for furniture and other wood crafts, he has spent much of his recent time in his basement workshop making wooden toys for his grandsons. He was an excellent shot and earned many awards in target shooting pistols and rifles throughout his life. He loved a good puzzle and enjoyed Sudoku. Although not a good speller, he did the Jumble daily. He was a proud freemason of fifty-six years, a brother of Compass Lodge No. 9 A.F. & A.M. in Wallingford.



He is survived by his wife Christine (Hill) Kovi, two daughters; Sandra (Steven) Civitillo of Middletown and Deborah (Frank) Rossi of Clinton, one son; Robert (Lori) Kovi of Branford, and five grandsons; Savino and Robert Civitillo and Kai, Cole, and Grey Rossi.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9:30 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 235 Pond Hill Rd, Wallingford. In keeping with Wayne's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's name to the Quality of Life Fund at The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70 Wallingford, CT 06492.