The Record-Journal Obituaries
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wayne Rametta


1971 - 2020
Wayne Rametta Obituary
Wayne Louis Rametta, 49, of New Britain suddenly passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Meriden on January 17, 1971, the son of Alfred and Joyce (Kelchak) Rametta, he was a graduate of H.C. Wilcox Technical High School. Wayne went on to become an incredibly amazing craftsman, most recently working for MRD Contracting with his friend, Mike, whom he called "little buddy".

A memorial service will be held for Wayne on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1-4pm at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain. To see his full obituary, or to leave online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
