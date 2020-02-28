|
|
Wayne Louis Rametta, 49, of New Britain suddenly passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Meriden on January 17, 1971, the son of Alfred and Joyce (Kelchak) Rametta, he was a graduate of H.C. Wilcox Technical High School. Wayne went on to become an incredibly amazing craftsman, most recently working for MRD Contracting with his friend, Mike, whom he called "little buddy".
A memorial service will be held for Wayne on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1-4pm at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain. To see his full obituary, or to leave online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020