Wesley E. Hiatt, 84, passed away in his home surround by his family July 6, 2020. Wes was born November 2, 1935, in Mount Kisco, New York, to his parents Silas and Dorothy Graymour (Sands) also lovingly known as Nana. He was also predeceased by his step-father Bernie Greymour (PA).Wesley is survived by his wife and the love of his life Elizabeth Hiatt, son Sean and grandson Maxx, daughter Sarah and husband David Leighton; granddaughters Belle and Emma Spearin and grand on Aidan Leighton, son Joshua Hiatt and wife Jasemen; granddaughters Juliette, Scarlett and Dorothy and son John Hiatt, his Uncle Don and Aunt Eve and their children Donnie, Kenny, Lori and Kim and Aunts Mabel, Katherine and Edna.Although Wes lived in Bangor, Maine, for the past 33 years, he would always hold Meriden, Connecticut, close to his heart, along with the family and memories that helped shape him. In honor of his hometown is a tribute he wrote and dedicated to it.Meriden,In Simpler TimesTo All The CroniesAs I crossed the railroad tracks in the center of the city that once cradled me during the simpler times of my lifeI let my minds eye ignore the changes that had taken a permanent stature in the town I love no less now than in my childhood daysAs I stood near the tracks I had crossed so many times as a boy, I closed my eyes and imagined old East Main St. and State with their hot dog joints, Jewish cuisine, an open air market, a Chinese restaurant, an ice cream parlor and of course horse players waiting for their bonanza to come in on the eleven o'clock train, and I thought how alive it was thenAnd this wistful moment led me to West Main lined with a clothing store, a supermarket, a luncheonette, a diner, an auto shop and a five and ten connecting Colony Street with its dress shop, bank, a stationary store, a dept store and a paint store still standing against the changing timesAnd near me stood a mother and child and my prayers are that somehowThey would know simpler times too.....