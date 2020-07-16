Wesley William Willard, age 85, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center, Dowling Park, Florida.
Mr. Willard was born in Plainfield, Vermont, February 25, 1935, to Wesley Joseph Willard and Violet Halvosa Willard.
He was a Eagle Scout and a 1955 graduate of Plainfield High School, after graduation he joined the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country.
Mr. Willard was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft as a material handler. He was a member of the Wallingford Police Department Auxilary Division.
In 1993 he moved from Port Charlotte, Florida, to The Advent Christian Village, Dowling Park, Florida and was a member of The Advent Christian Church, Dowling Park, Florida, and was a member of builders Guild.
He is survived by his wife: Judith Mae Lyman Willard, of 62 years; 3 sons: William
Christopher Willard (Diane) of Northford, CT, Stuart G. Willard (Nina) of Wallingford, CT, Wesley J. Willard II (Kimberly) of Southington, CT, 6 Grandchildren: Matthew, Joshua, April, Andrew, Robert, and Elizabeth, and 9 Great Grandchildren.
He was predeceased by brother: James Willard, sister: Shelia Hotchkiss, Grandson: James A. Willard.
Graveside Funeral Services will be Fri., 9 a.m., July 17, 2020, at Bixler Memorial Gardens East, Dowling Park, Florida.
Beggs Funeral Home, Madison, is assisting the family with arrangements 850-973- 2258.
