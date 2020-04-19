|
|
Wilfrid A. Hevey, 85, of Meriden, Conn., passed away on Monday, April, 13, 2020 at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center, Newington, Conn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred J. Hevey and Juliette C. Hevey both of Meriden. Wilfrid is survived by two younger brothers, Edward J. Hevey (Michele) of Wallingford, Conn., and Richard T. Hevey (Janet) of Fairview, Texas. He is also survived by nephews Patrick E. Hevey, Jeffrey P. Hevey of New Orleans, La., and niece Kimberly A. Meeks of Frisco, Texas and several cousins. Mr. Hevey was born on July 27, 1934 in Waterbury, Conn. He graduated from Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden in 1952 as an electrician and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953. He served aboard the USS Tanner in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea. He subsequently served four years in the U.S. Naval Ready Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1961. Upon his return to Meriden he worked for the Connecticut Light & Power Company. He subsequently travelled the U.S. with several broadway shows and musical acts including Harry Belafonte, Liberace, Tom Jones, Dolly Parton, Englebert Humperdink, Lena Horne, The City Center Joffrey Ballet Company and many others as an electrician and member of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). He was well known among the Central Connecticut theatrical community having served as the electrician for several seasons at the Oakdale Musical Theater in Wallingford and as a projectionist at area movie theatres. In 1968, Mr. Hevey founded Show Lighting Corporation, Inc., in Meriden. Over the next 50 years, he provided theatrical stage lighting equipment to businesses, schools, theatres, charity balls, concerts and other events across the state. Show Lighting's signature giant 60-inch carbon arc searchlights promoted business grand openings, fairs and special events throughout the Northeast for decades. Show Lighting continues to operate today from offices in Berlin, Conn. Mr. Hevey developed a passionate interest in theatrical, circus, naval and railroad memorabilia, books, music and collectibles amassing a large collection of all. He had many close friends and acquaintances throughout New England and afar who were collectors and aficionados interested in these same areas. He often traveled to visit museums and collections and attend exhibits, conferences and meetings of other collectors. Mr. Hevey will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. We will miss his stories about his interests and travels. We will also miss his sly sense of humor. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Wallingford Funeral Home, Wallingford, Conn. There will be no public visitation or services due to restrictions on social gathering as a result of the current pandemic. Family members will attend a private graveside service. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the local chapter of the Circus Fans Association of America. Contributions can be made out to: "Bluch Landolf-Fr. Jack Toner." Mail to: Mr. Gary Payne, sec /treas, 157 Leeder Hill Dr., #102, Hamden, Conn. 06517. A celebration of Wilfrid's life will be scheduled at a later time for family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. Please visit his online memorial at www.wallinfordfh.com for updates.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020