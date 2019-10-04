|
|
William C. Kilroy, Jr., 51, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on September 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Meriden on March 8, 1968 to the late William and MaryJane Scanlon Kilroy. Bill was dearly loved and will be forever remembered by his wife, Donna Pasquale Kilroy of Middletown; stepdaughter, Rachel Grey of Middletown; siblings, Thomas (Diane) Kilroy of Middlefield and Anne (David) Wells of Lisbon; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends. Bill was a graduate of Platt High School, attended Mitchell College, and worked as a courier for Choate and Central Bank.
Friends are invited to visit with his family on Monday, October 7th from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Arrangements in care of BEECHER & BENNETT-FLATOW FUNERAL HOME, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Burial will be private. To send a condolence to his family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019