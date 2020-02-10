|
William D. "Bill" Murphy, 88, husband of Muriel Picard Murphy, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at MidState Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was born in Meriden on March 7, 1931, the son of the late Charles T. and Dorthella (Stocking) Murphy. He was a Private 1st Class in the Army during the Korean War.
Bill retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in 1995 after 40 years. Bill had a great love of fishing, especially ice fishing with his best friend, the late Ben Bryda. A devoted family man, he loved deeply his wife, children, grandchildren and others that were just like family to him.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Robert Bruzzese of O'Brien, FL, and Donna and Andrew Becker of Randolph, VT; his granddaughters Christina (Jeffrey) White of Bradford, FL and Hannah Becker of Brookline, MA; his three great grandsons, Dylan, Bodhi and Luke White; and his brother, Charles Murphy of Meriden, along with several nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his sisters Margaret (Mac) Dunlop, Anne Bochinski, June Ellen Jones, Judith Lane, and Marcia Zahn, and brothers Robert (Tap) Murphy and Leverette (Butch) Murphy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to a . For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 10, 2020