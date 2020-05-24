On the morning of May 6, 2020, William (Bill) E. Richard passed away at the age of 90. Bill spent his younger years in Meriden, CT and later years in Naples, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Katherine Richard, his sister and brother-in-law Kathleen (Richard) Robinson, Al Robinson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his nephews Albert (Joanne), Tim (Mellissa) and Patrick (Joey) Robinson and their families as well as many cousins and friends.Bill went to St. Rose Elementary School in Meriden, CT, then Wilcox Technical High School. Bill graduated from the University of Connecticut (UCONN) with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. Bill was immediately hired by Connecticut Light and Power where he spent his whole career as well as serving as a consultant after his retirement in 1987.Before and after his retirement, he was a lifelong shortwave radio enthusiast, camper and hiker. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement, traveling extensively with his mother all over the country as well as to other destinations especially Hawaii and Ireland.Bill had a wonderful sense of humor, an inquisitive mind and could fix anything. He loved science fiction and could be very animated when talking about scientific discovery. He was a very generous, kind person and a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.