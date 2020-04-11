|
William F. Chervak, 101, of Wallingford, husband of the late Lucy (Socha) Chervak, passed away April 7, 2020 at Quinnipiac Valley Health Center in Wallingford.
He was born in Bridgeport on February 20, 1919, a son of the late Joseph and Bessie (Mikolka) Chervak. He worked as a steel worker for many years until retiring. He was in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the South Pacific
He is survived by his son, William Chervak Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Avon; his daughter, Donna Files of Surprise, AZ; his brother, Joseph Chervak; and his granddaughter, Jessica File; and his long-time friend Janet Revoir. He was predeceased by his sister, Helen Childs.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services and his burial in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020