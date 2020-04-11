The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
William Chervak
Resources
More Obituaries for William Chervak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Chervak


1919 - 2020
William F. Chervak Obituary
William F. Chervak, 101, of Wallingford, husband of the late Lucy (Socha) Chervak, passed away April 7, 2020 at Quinnipiac Valley Health Center in Wallingford.

He was born in Bridgeport on February 20, 1919, a son of the late Joseph and Bessie (Mikolka) Chervak. He worked as a steel worker for many years until retiring. He was in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the South Pacific

He is survived by his son, William Chervak and his wife, Karen, of Avon; his daughter, Donna Files of Surprise, AZ; his brother, Joseph Chervak; and his granddaughter, Jessica File. He was predeceased by his sister, Helen Childs.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services and his burial in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
