William F. Geier, 77, of Meriden, loving husband for 52 years of the late Charlyne F. (Samperi) Geier, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Bill was born in Schenectady, New York, November 19, 1942, a son of the late Edward C. and Grace (Colligan) Geier and had been a Meriden resident for many years. He was employed by the Miller Co. in Meriden and later by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft until his retirement. He enjoyed watching football, crossword puzzles and listening to old time rock and roll.
He is survived by his son-in-law Mark Nati of Meriden; and a brother Edward Geier of New York. He was predeceased by his three children: William C. Geier, Robert E. Geier and Michelle L. Nati.
His family will receive relatives and friends in the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. (facial covering and social distancing will be required). Interment will follow in St. Laurent Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com
