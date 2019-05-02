The Record-Journal Obituaries
William "Bill" Ferry


1929 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Ferry Obituary
There will be a Memorial Mass in honor of William ("Bill") Ferry on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Meriden, Connecticut. Bill passed away on May 10, 2018 in Charlotte, NC, surrounded by his loving wife and four devoted children.

Born April 14, 1929 in Meriden, CT, Bill was the son of the late Thomas L. Ferry and Anna D. Ferry. Bill served in the United States Air Force as an electronics countermeasure officer. Following his military career, Bill spent his professional career at the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as a Contracts Compliance Manager. Bill's greatest joy and priority was his faith and family throughout his life.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Jackie; four loving children, Joe Ferry of Charlotte, NC, Maria Ferry Oppegard (Greg) of Newport Coast, CA, Anna Ferry Scott (Scotty) of Terre Haute, IN, and Bill Ferry, Jr., (Katie) of Charlotte, NC, and 11 beloved grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his brothers John, Thomas and Vincent Ferry and sister Maureen Slattery of Connecticut. He is survived by his sister Anne Jane Delaney of Connecticut. He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
