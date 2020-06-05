My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
William Harvey Bowers, 83, of Southington, passed away with family by his side on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Apple Rehab in Plainville. He had been the loving husband of Carol Ann (Kenny) Bowers for 60 years. William was born on March 12, 1937 in Fall River, MA, to the late James and Isabel (Shaw) Bowers and had been a Southington resident for over 45 years. William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for over 9 years serving in South Korea, France and the United States. He was discharged in 1968 with rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. William attended Tunxis Community College where he received an Associate's degree before moving on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Post University in 1988. Bill worked as an industrial engineer for different companies throughout his career. He was also an assistant Scoutmaster for local Boyscout Troop 31 in Plantsville. Bill was a talented musician playing the steel guitar and he loved country music. William married Carol in 1959 and they had two children, William Mark Bowers and Colleen Frances (Bowers) Roja. Bill is also survived by 5 grandsons, Stephen, Patrick and Brendan Gondek, Andrew and Jonathan Bowers and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his twin brother, James Robert Bowers. Donations in William's memory may be made to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington, CT 06489. Funeral services with military honors will be held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.