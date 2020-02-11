|
|
William H. Parent, 85, beloved husband of Bernice F. (Kelly) Parent, died peacefully, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford.
Bill was born in Montreal, Canada, November 20, 1934, a son of the late Hercule Parent and Mabel (James) Parent and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was employed by the Gibbs Machine Shop at Yale University until his retirement.
In addition to his wife Bernice, he is survived by his daughters Kimberly Anne Berthiaume, her husband Craig, and their son Will of Meriden; Karen Joy Parent and her partner John Perritano of Southbury; his siblings Donalda Grand of North Carolina, Arthur Parent, Alta Greenway and her husband Philip and Richard Parent and his wife Carol all of Canada; several nieces; and nephews.
Bill was a long-standing member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Yalesville and Volunteered for many years at Masonicare Health Center. He enjoyed fishing with his two treasured friends David Smith and Duffy Ayers.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, February 14, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held, Saturday, February 15, at 10 a.m. in St. John The Evangelist Episcopal Church, 360 Church Street, Yalesville. Interment will follow in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bill may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020